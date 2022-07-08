'Things get better': Paul Rudd befriends bullied middle school student from Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A Colorado boy who garnered national attention after a post about an alienating experience at his middle school is now trying to help make sure other young kids aren't bullied.
"Ant-Man" star Paul Rudd surprised 12-year-old Brody Ridder from Westminster with a FaceTime call after learning that his classmates refused to sign his yearbook, according to CNN.
In a Facebook post, Brody's mother, Cassandra Ridder, posted a photo of the yearbook showing his classmates refusing to sign it and a note from Brody himself on one of the blank pages that read "Hope you make some more friends — Brody Ridder."
The actor from the hit movies "Ant-Man" and "Avengers: Endgame" reacted to the post not only with a call, but he followed up with a handwritten note posted by the boy's mother on social media.
"It was great talking to you the other day," wrote Rudd, who also told Brody "it's important to remember that even when life is hard, things get better."
Along with the note, Brody received his own "Ant-Man" helmet signed by Rudd, who, according to CNN, turned out to be the youngster's favorite superhero.
Cassandra Ridder announced via Facebook that she and Brody have since partnered with the UGLI Foundation, which works to end bullying among youth.
"Brody and I will be teaming up with the UGLI Foundation and working together to achieve our goal to #endbullying!" the post reads.
