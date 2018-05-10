JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO -- Inside McLain Community High School, the office of assistant principal Leilani Tanner sits empty. It's an empty place as a friend to Cara Taft.

"It's daily. It's tough. I think about her all the time," Taft said.

The two expecting moms were excited together for their babies. Taft calls Tanner her support system.

"She was always there for anybody and everybody," Taft said.

Principal Gavan Goodrich says Tanner wanted to be there for certain students at McLain.

"One of the things that really drew her to McLain was that we have a group of students who are pregnant," Goodrich said.

Taft says Tanner had a special connection because she, too, was a teenage mom.

"She lived life and so she could connect," Taft said.

Last Wednesday, Tanner was feeling sick and went to go see a doctor, according to Goodrich. Taft says the one-time paraprofessional and teacher had a seizure and doctors had to perform an emergency C-section to save her son's life at 28 weeks.

"She had a seizure and she's not gonna make it. She's on life support," Taft said.

She says everybody knows that childbirth is hard, but Taft said most people do not consider it dangerous.

"You don't think about, it's something you're doing to risk your life potentially," Taft said.

Goodrich says it's been difficult for the McLain school community to accept that she's gone.

"Just the people who work with, with a person who leaves so suddenly, whose healthy and happy and engaged and then the next thing you know, they're not there," Goodrich said.

Now, the hopes are that her prematurely-born son, Alan, will survive. Friends and family are asking for breast milk donations to the Mother's Milk Bank with the Rocky Mountain Children's Health Foundation.

"So, Leilani was a huge proponent for breastfeeding," Taft said. "So, the need for breast milk is so important because it's not easy to get those pieces and so we want to make sure that he gets what she would want."

If you to find out more about donating breast milk, click here: https://rmchildren.org/mothers-milk-bank/donate-milk/

