Airports can be dangerous places.

No, we're not talking about security issues, we're talking about all the germs that can be hiding throughout airports and airplanes.

The filth finder works by finding out living material is on something. It could be cells, bacteria, whatever, and depending on what that is, it could make you sick to your stomach, give you cold, and a lot of problems. It then takes the sample and gives you score on how dirty it really is. A score of under 30 means that it's okay, and 30 and above means it's dirty.

First up, those little tables outside the gate. They're handy for getting some work done, charging your phone, or even eating a snack. But are they clean enough to eat off?

After swabbing the table the final score comes in at 595. That's almost 20 times the limit for being clean.

Once you're on the plane you probably know that some things are cleaner than others. The tray table not that great, the bathroom, well you hope it was cleaned after landing. That sink handle was swabbed and the results weren't pretty. The handle comes in at 627, way over the limit of 30.

Friendly tip, bring hand sanitizer when you travel.

