The Boston University Police Department lifted a shelter in place order this afternoon after a man was reported in the area with a gun.

A person reported seeing the man with a gun around the Kenmore Square area, triggering a police search and the shelter in place, which was issued for all university buildings in and around the Kenmore Square area.

The Boston Globe reported that a weapon was recovered, but no suspect was found.

The suspect was described as a white male with a beard, curly hair and a long sleeve shirt with black sleeves. Earlier Tuesday afternoon, trains in the area were put on hold so that Transit and Boston police could search the tunnels.

BUPD is issuing a shelter in place for all buildings in and near the Kenmore Square area. Please stay inside and... Read More at https://t.co/uZs8W5XOdr — BU Police Department (@BUPolice) October 16, 2018

UPDATED DESCRIPTION: White male, beard, curly hair, long sleeve shirt with black sleeves with some red and black... Read More at https://t.co/uZs8W5XOdr — BU Police Department (@BUPolice) October 16, 2018

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA