Amanda Bynes files to undo 9-year conservatorship

The actress, now 35, has been under a conservatorship run by her parents since 2013, when she was placed under psychiatric hold.

WASHINGTON — Actress Amanda Bynes has filed to end a nine-year conservatorship governing many aspects of her life, according to reports.

The news was first reported by Page Six and was confirmed by numerous other outlets.

The actress is known for her roles in 2002's "Big Fat Liar," "Hairspray" in 2007 and 2010's "Easy A."

Bynes, now 35, was put under the conservatorship in 2013 after controversial Twitter rants, legal troubles and substance abuse issues. She was put under an involuntary psychiatric hold after lighting a fire in a stranger's driveway.

The conservatorship has been run since then by her parents, Rick and Lynn Bynes.

In 2010, Bynes announced a hiatus from acting, citing some of the issues that later factored into her conservatorship. In 2018, she said she was interested in returning to an acting career at some point.

Bynes filed the termination request for both her person and estate at the Ventura County Superior Court in California on Tuesday.

Page Six reports that Bynes filed a capacity declaration Tuesday in accordance with California law, which requires all conservatorship cases to have updated records about the mental state of the person under the conservatorship.

A hearing on the request is scheduled for March. 22.

Bynes would be the second high-profile celebrity to leave a conservatorship in the past year.

Britney Spears was able to successfully petition for her conservatorship to be removed after more than a decade in November. The pop star's case drew widespread attention and scrutiny over the conditions fo the arrangement.