Maybe the saying "you can buy anything on Amazon" really isn't too far off.

After the growing trend of tiny homes, retail giant Amazon is selling tiny homes for less than $20,000 with free shipping, Fox Business reports.

The National Association of Home Builders found 53 percent of people polled would consider buying a tiny home.

Customers can buy the "Lillevilla Allwood Cabin Kit Getaway," which functions as a summer house, home, office or stand-alone retail building. The kit, which sells for $18,800, takes customers about two to three days to build and comes with full directions.

It comes with three downstairs rooms, which is 292 square feet, and an added upstairs loft sleeping area, People Magazine reports.

One of the downsides, the magazine reports, is the cabin does not come ready with plumbing, which the customer would have to install on their own.

A $4,990, 113-square-foot cabin and a $10,695, 273-square-foot garden house kit are also available through Amazon.

