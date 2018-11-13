Amazon.com is expected to make an announcement on their choice for the locations of their second and third headquarters in the East Coast, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The company will make the announcement as soon as Tuesday, the report continues, and is expected to name New York City and Northern Virginia as their new homes.

This is a path Amazon has been going down for almost 10 years. More than a quarter of its U.S. tech and managerial workers are already based outside Seattle. The company currently has 17 North American tech hubs with a total headcount of at least 17,500 staffers.

The Seattle-based online retailer announced its search for a second home to huge public interest in September 2017, saying in its Request for Proposals that it envisioned investing up to $5 billion in the city it chose and adding as many as 50,000 new employees there, each of whom would make on average $100,000 a year.

The tempting offer sent cities across the United States, Mexico and Canada into a frenzy. By the time the deadline hit five weeks later, 238 proposals were submitted. In January, 20 finalists were announced, 19 in the United States and one in Toronto, Canada.

