LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — An Amber Alert has been declared for a 16-year-old out of Crown Point, Indiana.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office says Madison Elizabeth Yancy Eddlemon was last seen Saturday morning and is extreme danger.

Eddlemon is 5'1'', 97 lbs with blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and jeans.

Martin Curry-Fishorn suspect in Amber Alert

Indiana State Police provided

The man she is with is 22-year-old Alexander Martin Curry-Fishtorn. He is driving a dark grey 2009 Chevy Cobalt with license plate number 645RIS.

If you have information or see the car, call 911.

