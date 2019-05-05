HOUSTON — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 5-year-old who was reportedly kidnapped by three men in Humble Friday night.

During a press conference, Houston police detectives said Derion Vence was on his way to Bush Intercontinental to pick up Maleah Davis' mother when he said he pulled over to the side of the road near Highway 6 and Greens Road to check his tire. Vence said he was approached by two men in a blue Chevrolet cab pickup before he was knocked unconscious.

There was another man waiting in the car when the attacked happened.

This happened at about 9 p.m.

Vance told police that when the men approached them, one of them made a comment about Maleah and the other one hit him in the head. The men then put Vence, Maleah and Vance's 2-year-old son in their blue pickup and drove off.

Vence said he was in and out of consciousness and didn't really know where he was until 6 p.m. Saturday. He told police when he woke up he was somewhere off Highway 6 in the Sugar Land area with his two-year-old in his arms.

He said he walked around and asked people for help but no one would come to his aid so he walked to Sugar Land Methodist with his son. He is said to have arrived at the hospital between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The 2-year-old was not injured, according to police.

Maleah's mother called someone else to pick her up from the airport when Vence didn't show up. Police said she was flying in from Massachusetts.

Houston police said traffic cameras captured Vence's vehicle in Sugar Land around 3 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle was just purchased and has temporary tags with the license plate 3092G9.

Police are not only looking for Maleah, but they are also looking for Vence's car and the blue Chevrolet crew cab pickup that the suspect's were driving.

Maleah is around three feet tall and weighs between 30 and 40 pounds. She was wearing a pink bow in her hair, a light blue zip jacket and gray/white/pink sneakers.

Anyone with information on Maleah Davis' whereabouts is urged to contact Houston police at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

This is a developing story. We'll post more information when we get it.

