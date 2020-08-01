ROSWELL, N.M. — Police issued an Amber Alert in New Mexico for a 3-year-old boy who is believed to be in danger.

Osiel Ernesto-Rico, 3, is missing from Roswell. His mother was found dead and police believe the circumstances are suspicious.

Osiel is believed to be with his father, Jorge Rico-Ruvira, 32. Police believe Osiel is in danger.

New Mexico State Police

Jorge Rico-Ruvira may be driving a 2003 maroon Yukon with a turquoise New Mexico license plate.

New Mexico State Police

They may be driving a 2003 maroon GMC Yukon SUV with a turquoise New Mexico license plate reading MNF321.

New Mexico State Police

If you see the suspect vehicle, the suspect or the victim, call 1-800-457-3463.

Osiel was last seen on Sunday in Roswell. Osiel is 2-foot-6 with brown hair and brown eyes.

Jorge Rico-Ruvira is 5-feet-8-inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 150 pounds.