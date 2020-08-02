RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina deputies are looking for a missing South Carolina girl who's believed to be in Richland County.

Officers say Amirah Watson, 10, was last seen on January 31 in Dillon County. According to Richland County deputies, her mom, 41-year-old Tynesha Brooks, picked her up for the weekend and was supposed to take her to Richland County, where Brooks lives.

The girl's father, not Brooks, has primary custody of the girl.

The girl was supposed to return on February 2, but she didn't make it.

Officers say they spoke to Brooks son Thursday, but refuses to reveal her location. Both the mom and the girl are believed to be in Richland County.

Amirah is described as a being around 5-feet tall and weighing about 100 lbs. She has braces on her teeth, has brown eyes and black hair. Brooks is described as 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs around 140 lbs. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Amirah Watson

Richland County Sheriff's Dept.

A warrant has been issued for Brooks in Dillon County on charges of not returning a child within 72 hours per custody order.

Because of the jurisdictional situation, we ask that anyone who has seen them or knows of their whereabouts call 911.

Tynesha Brooks

Richland County Sheriff's Office