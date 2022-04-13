SC State student Amya Carr passes away

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State University announced on Wednesday that a senior and dance team member had died.
The university said in the statement that it was joining with the family in mourning the death of student Amya Carr. According to the university, Carr was majoring in communications and also a member of South Carolina State's dance team, the Champagne Dancers.
"The SC State campus community offers Amya’s family our deepest condolences," the university stated in a press release.
Details have not been provided regarding how or where Carr died. Services and a campus remembrance are still pending.
