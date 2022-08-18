An emergency department director confirmed the officer's quick actions likely saved the woman's life.

ANDERSON, Ind. — An officer with the Anderson Police Department is being credited with saving a woman's life Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to a report of a crash with injuries near West 1st Street and Madison Avenue intersection around 1 p.m.

Police arrived and saw a woman severely bleeding and trapped in her vehicle.

A spokesperson with the Anderson Police Department said Officer Tyler McKeon acted quickly by placing a tourniquet on the woman's arm, which the department credits for saving her life.

"She would have bled out at the scene if it were not for Officer McKeon's swift reaction and response to what could have been a fatal situation," said Joni Brinkman, emergency department director of Community Hospital, confirming the woman had a torn artery in her right arm.

Police did not say how many cars were involved in the crash.

Following the life-saving effort, Chief Michael Lee nominated McKeon for the Indiana Department of Homeland Security's Life Saving Award.