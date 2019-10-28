AUBURN, Ala. — Police released video showing the last time a 19-year-old college student from Auburn, Alabama was seen.

Aniah Haley Blanchard, a student at Southern Union State Community College, was last seen just before midnight on Oct. 23. She was reported missing the next day.

Her vehicle, a black 2017 Honda CR-V, was found abandoned and damaged at a Montgomery apartment complex on Friday.

On Monday, police released a short video showing Blanchard at a convenience store located on South College Street just before her disappearance.

“We are concerned about her safety and well-being,” said Auburn Police Captain Lorenza Doresy told WSFA-TV on Monday.

Blanchard's stepfather, Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight Walt Harris, has issued pleas for help on his social media platforms.

Aniah is described as a light-complexioned black female who is 5’-6” tall and weighs 125 lbs. She has brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a black dress, tan duck boots with black stockings. She drives a 2017 Honda CR-V, black in color with Alabama tag #49BS356.

Anyone with information regarding Aniah or with information regarding the whereabouts of her vehicle between the 23rd and the 25th or witnessed an accident or other collision involving her vehicle is urged to contact the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140 or the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391.

