A bug in Apple's FaceTime feature is letting users reportedly listen in on the person being called before they answer the phone, as well as see them on video. The bug, first reported by 9to5Mac has been confirmed by CNN.

The bug reportedly works on iPhones and iPads running iOS 12.1 and Apple PCs running macOS Mojave. Those operating systems recently added the Group FaceTime feature.

9to5Mac says Apple has taken the Group FaceTime feature offline until a software update can be released later this week.

If you want to take the extra precaution to avoid being spied on, it's advisable to disable FaceTime on your device until the bug fix is released.