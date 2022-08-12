Arizonans react to release of Brittney Griner

President Biden said Griner was on a plane home to her family in Phoenix early Thursday morning.

ARIZONA, USA — Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner was on a plane headed to Phoenix early Thursday morning after being imprisoned in a Russian penal colony, President Biden said.

Russia freed the WNBA in a high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, officials said.

“She’s safe, she’s on a plane, she’s on her way home," Biden said from the White House, where he was accompanied by Griner's wife, Cherelle, and administration officials.

Numerous Arizona politicians reacted on social media to the news of Griner's release. Here's a look at some of the reactions online:

The Phoenix Mercury and Phoenix Suns issued a statement Thursday morning.

Arizona political figures were also quick to share their support.

Sen. Mark Kelly

This unjust detention is over and Brittney Griner is coming home. I’m so happy for her wife Cherelle and their whole family. Thank you to everyone who advocated for Brittney’s release and to the State Department and White House who worked so hard to make this happen. — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) December 8, 2022

Rep. Ruben Gallego

Today is a joyous day. Thanks to the relentless efforts by the Biden Administration, Brittney Griner is coming home.



We never gave up hope and continued to push the White House to free her. I hope Brittney enjoys much-deserved rest with her family—safely back in the U.S. — Ruben Gallego (@RepRubenGallego) December 8, 2022

Arizona House Democrats

Welcome home Brittney Griner! Thank you to the Biden Administration for getting this done. https://t.co/1g18SEJ6Y2 — Arizona House Democrats (@AZHouseDems) December 8, 2022

Arizona Democratic Party

Incredible news to wake up to. Brittney Griner is coming home. — Arizona Democratic Party (@azdemparty) December 8, 2022

Those in the Arizona sports community also acknowledged Griner's return.

Chris Paul

Arizona Cardinals

We will continue to share the messages as they come in.

