Nation World

Arizonans react to release of Brittney Griner

President Biden said Griner was on a plane home to her family in Phoenix early Thursday morning.

ARIZONA, USA — Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner was on a plane headed to Phoenix early Thursday morning after being imprisoned in a Russian penal colony, President Biden said.

Russia freed the WNBA in a high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, officials said.

“She’s safe, she’s on a plane, she’s on her way home," Biden said from the White House, where he was accompanied by Griner's wife, Cherelle, and administration officials.

Numerous Arizona politicians reacted on social media to the news of Griner's release. Here's a look at some of the reactions online:

The Phoenix Mercury and Phoenix Suns issued a statement Thursday morning.

Arizona political figures were also quick to share their support.

Sen. Mark Kelly

Rep. Ruben Gallego

Arizona House Democrats

Arizona Democratic Party

Those in the Arizona sports community also acknowledged Griner's return.

Chris Paul

Arizona Cardinals

We will continue to share the messages as they come in.

