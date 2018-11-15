WASHINGTON D.C. (WVEC) — Nationally, the 'Ashanti Alert' is moving forward!

Senator Richard Blumenthal from Connecticut will officially introduce the Ashanti Alert Act to the United States Senate. In September, the 'Ashanti Alert' bill was introduced to the House of Representatives by Rep. Scott Taylor, and it passed.

The bill is named after Ashanti Billie, who was abducted from JEB Little Creek last year, only to be found murdered in North Carolina. Billie was 19-years-old at the time of her abduction; too old for an Amber Alert, and too young for a Silver Alert. Her parents thought an alert could have helped save their daughter's life.

The National 'Ashanti Alert' will create a national communications network within the Department of Justice to initiate and facilitate alerts for missing adults. The law enforcement agency investigating the case ultimately would decide whether to send an alert.

If the Ashanti Alert Act is passed by the U.S. Senate, then it will make its way to President Trump's desk to be signed.

A spokeswoman for Ashanti's parents, Brandy and Meltony, released this statement about the bill headed to the Senate:

"We appreciate [Senator Richard Blumenthal's] initiative to help serve us here in Virginia while you represent the state of Connecticut. We are faithful that this important piece of legislation will pass in Senate because of your leadership."

Locally, the 'Ashanti Alert' or the 'Critically Missing Adult Alert' was passed in Virginia by Governor Northam at the beginning of April. The law went into effect on July 1st, 2018.

