HOUSTON - The news of the death of Houston Texans owner Bob McNair quickly spread online after the team confirmed his passing Friday evening.

Below are reactions from local leaders, NFL teams, athletes, and fans of the legendary businessman:

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 KHOU