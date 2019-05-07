ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete police responded to two reports of possible celebratory gunfire incidents which caused injury or property damage on July 4.

The first report came in around 9:45 p.m. on Kingfish Drive Southeast. Police say a 2-month-old was sitting with his mother under a gazebo when he was grazed by a falling bullet.

The baby had a minor, superficial wound and was treated and released from the hospital.

A second report came in around 10:30 p.m. when police say a falling bullet pierced the ceiling of a home on Queensboro Avenue South. The bullet landed in the living room and no one was injured, police add.

St. Pete police say the incidents are a reminder of how dangerous celebratory gunfire is and how it can cause injury and damage to property.

