A woman babysitting her friend's child has been sentenced to more than 21 years in prison Monday, according to the Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman.

Jennifer Baldwin, 38, of Brooklyn Center was found guilty by a jury on June 21 on two counts of unintentional second-degree murder, according to Freeman.

Baldwin was sentenced to 255 months in prison, which is significant increase in what is recommended by the Minnesota Sentencing guidelines. Judge Jamie Anderson was able to move forward with the sentence because the jury found “aggravating circumstances” in the death of the infant, including that his age of nine months made him vulnerable -- he could not flee, he could not call for help and he could not protect himself, according to Freeman.

Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Paige Starkey asked for 360 months in prison, noting the infant died of a "catastrophic head injury... the brain was swelling inside the skull." Instead of calling 911 immediately, Baldwin called other people, including the infant's mother, according to Freeman.

Baldwin's attorney argued the sentencing guidelines of 150 months in prison would be a fair outcome and that she is the mother of four children.

“It’s no question it is tragic for your children to grow up without their mother,” Judge Anderson said. “But you were found guilty of two counts of murder and that changes everything.”

The criminal complaint and evidence in the trial state the following, according to Freeman:

On March 15, 2018 at 11:46 a.m. Baldwin called 911, and paramedics went to her house and found the infant laboring to breathe.

The baby died in the hospital five days later. Baldwin said she had no idea what happened to the child, but when confronted with the autopsy results, she admitted she handled the baby aggressively.