KNOXVILLE, Tenn — People across East Tennessee showed their support ahead of the annual Back the Blue Day.

This is the fourth year of the celebration --- honoring law enforcement.

It began in 2016 after the shootings that killed five Dallas police officers.

Ashley Shepard started Back the Blue day as a way to show support by donating to their departments as well as serving officers lunch.

"They are so appreciative. And it's not a lot for what they do for us. We try to do more every year. we try to make it bigger every year," Shepard said.

Back the Blue Day is Monday but Sunday, volunteers collected donations at Riverside RV Park.