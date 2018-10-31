Barbra Streisand is considering heading north if Tuesday's midterm elections favor the Republican party.

The outspoken Democrat Streisand, 76, told the New York Times that she is fervently hoping her party takes control of the House of Representatives. If the Republicans keep the House, she mulled drastic action.

"I’ve been thinking about, do I want to move to Canada? I don’t know," Streisand said, targeting President Donald Trump. "I’m just so saddened by this thing happening to our country. It’s making me fat. I hear what he said now, and I have to go eat pancakes now, and pancakes are very fattening."

Streisand gets outright political in the new album "Walls," due out Friday, which features a medley of John Lennon’s “Imagine." One track already released, “Don’t Lie to Me,” is a direct address to the current resident of the Oval Office.

She channeled her anger musically.

"I would lie awake at night with Trump’s outrages running through my head, and I had to do another album for Columbia Records, so I thought, why not make an album about what’s on my mind? And that became the title of the first song," said Streisand.

The singer, who couldn't come up with one positive thing Trump has done during his presidency, said she takes issue with the President's propensity for spreading falsehoods.

"Truth has always worked for me, so to see the truth defiled every day is very, very painful for me," said Streisand. "I only can do what I can do. I probably will turn a lot of people off."

Trump is apparently a Streisand admirer as well. While editing her last Netflix concert special, she noticed Trump in the audience sitting next to Barbara Walters.

"But he never came backstage to see me or meet me," said Streisand. "So I never met him."

© 2018 USATODAY.COM