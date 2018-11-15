It's one of the dirtiest plays you will ever see in sports. And millions of people have already seen the brutal sucker punch over the last 24 hours on social media.

Late in a Division III basketball game Tuesday, Fitchburg State's Kewan Platt wound up and drove his elbow into the face of a defenseless opposing player.

Platt is in his first year at Fitchburg State in Massachusetts after transferring locally from Monroe Community College. He played two years at MCC, averaging 9.5 points in 45 career games.

Nate Tenaglia made a 3-pointer to give Nichols College a 76-63 lead over Fitchburg State with less than three minutes to play in the second half. After Tenaglia shot the ball Platt glanced behind him to make sure one of the referees wasn't looking and then threw a vicious forearm and elbow into Tenaglia's head and face, sending his opponent crashing to the ground on his back.

Fitchburg State announced Wednesday that Platt, who is listed as a criminal justice major, is suspended from the team indefinitely and barred from campus.

"The Fitchburg State community is appalled by the conduct displayed during Tuesday night's home basketball game," the school said in a statement. "The player involved has been indefinitely suspended from the team and barred from campus, effective immediately.

"His behavior is antithetical to our community values and good sportsmanship. Fitchburg State does not tolerate behavior that violates those standards. The case is being reviewed at the student conduct level for consideration of further sanctions."

Tenaglia was tested for a concussion and was able to finish the game.

Platt's name is no longer on the Fitchburg State basketball roster on the team's website.

Platt was named the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) Player of the Week before the game but that award has been vacated.

MASCAC Commissioner Angela Baumann issued the following statement about Platt’s indefinite suspension:

“The MASCAC and Fitchburg State University take this incident very seriously. We are appalled by the actions of the student-athlete.

"He has been indefinitely suspended from the team and barred from campus. In addition, the case is under review by Fitchburg State for consideration of further sanctions. The MASCAC has also vacated his player of the week award. His behavior goes against the MASCAC’s mission which includes good sportsmanship. On behalf of the MASCAC and Fitchburg State, we apologize to the Nichols College student-athlete, the team and institution.”

