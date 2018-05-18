PITKIN, CO -- A bear broke into a post office in the town of Pitkin and caused quite a bit of damage.

The bear entered the post office through an open door in the small town located in Gunnison County sometime late Thursday night or early Friday morning, a spokesperson for Colorado Parks and Wildlife said. The bear was unable to get back out of the post office.

CPW was able to tranquilize the bear and remove it from the post office. It has since been euthanized.

According to Joe Lewandowski with CPW, this was because the bear had already been tagged for trying to get food in Buena Vista. The division has a two-strike policy.

