Reports: Bed Bath & Beyond announces 63 store closure locations

They are the first of a planned 200 Bed Bath & Beyond closures announced in July.

Bed Bath & Beyond has reportedly announced the first 63 locations that it intends to close as part of a plan announced in July to shut down 200 of its namesake stores.

Stores in 29 states are set to be among the first to close, according to a list first obtained by USA TODAY and later by CNN.

Here is the full list, according to the two outlets.

Alabama

Birmingham: 1640 Gadsden Highway

Alabaster: 300 Colonial Promenade Parkway

Arizona

Phoenix: 10845 North Tatum Blvd.

California

City of Industry: 21640 Valley Blvd.

Fremont: 39125 Fremont Hub

Mira Loma: 6365 Pats Ranch Road

Paso Robles: 2449 Golden Hill Road

Stockton: 10822 Trinity Parkway

Victorville: 12410 Amargosa Road

Colorado

Aurora: 23901 E. Orchard Road

Greeley: 4735 29th St.

Connecticut

Danbury: 13 Sugar Hollow Road

Farmington: 1603 Southeast Road

Milford: 1212 Boston Post Road

Torrington: 1914 East Main St.

Florida

Casselberry: 5803 S US Highway 17/92

Pembroke Pines: 11470 Pines Blvd.

Port St. Lucie: 10856 SW Village Parkway

Georgia

Douglasville: 6680 Douglas Blvd.

Illinois

Bolingbrook: 734 East Boughton Road

Chicago: 2838 North Broadway

DeKalb: 2530 Sycamore Road

Orland Park: 203 Orland Park Place

Indiana

Bloomington: 280 N. Gates Drive

Indianapolis: 6010 West 86th St.

Indianapolis: 8655 N. River Crossing Blvd.

Merrillville: 2520 East 79th Ave.

Kentucky

Lexington: 3220 Nicholasville Road

Louisiana

Harvey: 901 Manhattan Blvd.

Maine

Auburn: 730 Center St.

Maryland

Gaithersburg: 558 N. Frederick Ave.

Hanover: 7000 Arundel Mills Circle

Salisbury: 2653 N. Salisbury Blvd.

Michigan

Allen Park: 3180 Fairlane Drive

Missouri

Kansas City: 8520 North Evanston Ave.

Nebraska

Lincoln: 5040 N. 27th Street

New Jersey

Howell: 4075 Route 9

Rockaway: 202 Enterprise Drive

New York

Flushing: 40-24 College Point Blvd.

New York: 410 E. 61st St.

Rochester: 3349 Monroe Ave.

Staten Island: 2700 Veterans Road West

Syracuse: 3597 W Genesee St.

Watertown: 21855 Towne Center Drive

North Carolina

Concord: 8241 Concord Mills Blvd.

Raleigh: 6270 Glenwood Ave.

Ohio

Beavercreek: 2720 Towne Drive

Columbus: 1170 Polaris Parkway

Holland: 1230 S. Holland Sylvania Road

Pickerington: 1750 Hill Road North

Oregon

Gresham: 719 NW 12th St.

Pennsylvania

Plymouth Meeting: 2410 Chemical Road

Tennessee

Nashville: 211 Opry Mills Drive

Texas

Austin: 9333 Research Blvd.

Hurst: 853 Northeast Mall Drive

Missouri City: 5752 Highway 6

Watauga: 7616 Denton Highway

Utah

Layton: 2159 Harris Blvd.

West Jordan: 7142 South Plaza Center Drive

Virginia

Arlington: 900 Army Navy Drive

Washington State

Everett: 1130 SE Everett Mall Way

West Virginia

Martinsburg: 172 Retail Commons Parkway

Wisconsin