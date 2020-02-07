Not so random acts: Science finds that being kind pays off

Numerous studies show that when people perform acts of kindness they feel better, are happier, and in some cases healthier.

Scientists have also studied how kindness is ingrained in humanity. It’s hard-wired into people as an evolutionary survival mechanism. Scientists say we realize that humanity benefits and we are all are better off when we are kind to each other.

That’s why researchers find that being kind is universal. It’s in all cultures. And people in all cultures say the same thing. They prize kindness over other values like ambition, tradition, excitement, security, and even power.