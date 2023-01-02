Beyoncé announces 'Renaissance' 2023 world tour: Full list of US dates

With Ticketmaster's Taylor Swift fiasco still on fans' minds, another of the world's biggest stars will soon be selling tickets for a world tour.
Beyoncé announced her hotly anticipated "Renaissance" world tour Wednesday, with a U.S. leg starting July 12. "Renaissance" was the pop icon's seventh studio album, coming out in July of last year to rave reviews.
Buzz and speculation for the tour has been building for months, with the "You Won't Break My Soul" singer apparently auctioning an expensive concert ticket package during an October charity event.
There was no immediate word on when fans can buy tickets, or how much they'll cost.
According to Beyoncé's official website, the tour kicks off in Europe in May, with U.S. stops from July through September. Here's a look at each U.S. concert announced so far.
Beyoncé 'Renaissance' tour dates
- July 12: Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field
- July 15: Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium
- July 17: Louisville, KY - Cardinal Stadium
- July 20: Minneapolis, MN - Huntington Bank Stadium
- July 22: Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
- July 26: Detroit, MI - Ford Field
- July 29: East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
- July 30: East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
- Aug. 1: Boston, MA - Gillette Stadium
- Aug. 3: Pittsburgh, PA - Heinz Field
- Aug. 5: Washington, DC - FedEx Field
- Aug. 9: Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium
- Aug. 11: Atlanta, GA - Mercedes Benz Stadium
- Aug. 16: Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium
- Aug. 18: Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium
- Aug. 21: St. Louis, MO - Dome at America's Center
- Aug. 24: Phoenix, AZ - State Farm Stadium
- Aug. 26: Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium
- Aug. 30: San Francisco, CA - Levi's Stadium
- Sept. 2: Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium
- Sept. 3: Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium
- Sept. 11: Vancouver, Canada - BC Place
- Sept. 13: Seattle, WA - Lumen Field
- Sept. 18: Kansas City, MO - Arrowhead Stadium
- Sept. 21: Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium
- Sept. 23: Houston, TX - NRG Stadium
- Sept. 27: New Orleans, LA - Caesars Superdome