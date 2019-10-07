Beyoncé has just dropped a new original song from Disney's live-action "Lion King."

The song, "Spirit," will be was released at 9 p.m. Pacific on Tuesday and should get a push for Academy Award consideration.

A news release explains the song comes at a pivotal moment for Nala, the character voiced by Beyoncé, in the film that comes out on July 18. She also co-wrote the song.

It's part of an album called "The Lion King: The Gift" that Beyoncé is executive producing and performing on along with other artists.

The collection is a companion to the main "Lion King" soundtrack, which consists mostly of songs from the animated film, along with a new number from Elton John and Tim Rice, who wrote the songs for the original.

Both soundtrack albums will be released July 19.

The song is available for purchase on iTunes, and available for streaming on Amazon music, Apple music, Spotify, Tidal and YouTube Music.

The song was released on the same night as 'The Lion King' World Premiere.

Beyonce arrives at the world premiere of "The Lion King" on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

