Reports: Bill Cosby denied parole

Bill Cosby has been denied parole for his sexual assault conviction, according to multiple reports.
A jury found Cosby guilty in 2018 of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2004. He’s serving a three- to 10-year sentence in Pennsylvania
Reasons for the denial of the 83-year-old comedian's release by the Pennsylvania State Parole Board include a negative recommendation from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections and Cosby's refusal to participate in a treatment program for "sex offenders and violence prevention," Deadline reports.
Cosby's representative, Andrew Wyatt, reportedly told USA TODAY that the decision was not a surprise because the parole board said Cosby would be denied if he did not participate in the SVP, or Sexually Violent Predator, courses. Wyatt also reportedly said Cosby has no plans to take part in the programs.