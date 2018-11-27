ALBANY, NY – New York lawmakers are proposing a bill that would require a social media and search engine review of a person trying to buy a pistol or revolver in the state.

Senate Bill 9191 would allow officials to review an applicant’s social media accounts from the past three years and their search engine history for the previous year.

RELATED | Teen's 'Blow Up Eastern High School' Snapchat Video Brings Charges: Sheriff

Social media accounts include Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter and Instagram. Search engine history includes Google, Yahoo and Bing.

The bill would apply to anyone trying to renew their license to carry a pistol or revolver.

Officials would look for threats, mentions of terrorism, profane slurs or biased language toward race, color, origin, ancestry, gender, religion, age, sexual orientation and disability.

RELATED | 2nd Teen Charged With Making Threats Towards Alamance County Schools

State Sen. Kevin Parker proposed the bill on Nov. 14. The measure is currently in the Senate’s Rules Committee.

SB 9191: Click or tap here to view the bill

© 2018 WTSP