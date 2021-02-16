Bitcoin, seemingly omnipresent, crosses the $50,000 mark

Bitcoin has been mostly seen as a store of value, like gold, with some limited merchants accepting it for payment.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — After a wild week in which Bitcoin soared to new heights, Bitcoin is crossing the $50,000 mark.

Bitcoin rallied last week as more companies signaled the volatile digital currency could eventually gain widespread acceptance as a means of payment for goods and services.

Last Monday, Tesla has invested around $1.5 billion in Bitcoin and said it plans to begin accepting the digital currency as payment for its high-end vehicles soon.

The California-based electric car maker headed by Elon Musk revealed the new strategy in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, saying its investment in digital currency and other “alternative reserve assets” may grow.

Similar to Tesla, Virginia-based MicroStrategy Inc. announced in August that it would use some of the excess cash on its balance sheet to invest in alternative assets such as bitcoin.

It remains unclear how many major companies will follow Tesla’s lead. Analysts predict a slow evolution toward widespread usage.

It’s been a wild ride for Bitcoin since it made its Wall Street debut in December 2017. Major futures exchanges rolled out bitcoin futures, pushing it to roughly $19,300, a then-unheard-of price for the currency. It evaporated quickly in 2018, and by December of that year, Bitcoin was worth less than $4,000 a coin.