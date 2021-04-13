Large boat capsizes south of Grand Isle, La., rescue operations underway

The US Coast Guard and several good Samaritan vessels are responding and working to rescue those who were onboard.

GRAND ISLE, La. — A 256-foot commercial boat capsized Tuesday night south of Grand Isle, La.

The US Coast Guard and several good Samaritan vessels responded to rescue those who were on board, according to the USCG Heartland.

The US Coast Guard sent a search plane from Corpus Christi.

The Coast Guard said it happened about 7 nautical miles offshore of Port Fourchon.

According to our sister station, WWL in New Orleans, it's believed that 18 people were on board, and it's not clear how many are missing.