VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police believe a body recovered in the water Sunday is the teacher who went missing off False Cape State Park.

Police said around 2:15 p.m., a body presumed to be the missing teacher was recovered in the ocean near False Cape.

On Tuesday, emergency dispatchers received a call that there may have been a drowning at the park, located at 4001 Sandpiper Road in Virginia Beach. The caller said two people had been in the water. One was 35 years old, while the other was a 13-year-old student.

A rabbi and member of the B'Nai Israel Congregation confirmed the 35-year-old teacher is Rabbi Reuven Bauman.

Positive identification will be made by the Medical Examiner's Office

The U.S. Coast Guard suspended their search Wednesday morning but search and rescue crews continued recovery efforts throughout the week.

