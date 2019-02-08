ARLINGTON, Texas — An Arlington police officer aiming at a loose dog coming toward him shot and killed a woman Thursday evening, CBS Dallas reports. The officer wasn't hurt. The station says Arlington police and fire department members and EMS responded to a report of a woman passed out in a grassy area.

As the officer began to approach what appeared to be a woman lying in the grass, he noticed there was also a loose dog that was apparently with her, police said in a news release.

As the officer called out to the woman repeatedly about her condition, the dog began to run toward the officer in a threatening manner and barking, police said. The officer walked backwards from the running dog while drawing his gun, then fired multiple times toward the dog.

"After the shots were fired, the woman yelled out and it was apparent she was injured," police said in the release.

The woman was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. She was later identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner as 30-year-old Victoria Margarita Brooks, the daughter of a fire captain, police confirmed Friday.

In the body cam video released late Friday afternoon, the officer can be seen approaching a woman who is on the ground near a sidewalk. Her body is blurred in the footage.

Warning: Video may be considered graphic to some

"Are you OK?" he asks when he sees the woman.

He then spots a 40-pound Labrador Retriever mix nearby and asks her, "Is that your dog?"

As he starts to ask the woman to get control of the dog, the animal begins to run toward the officer and he yells out, "Get back."

The officer then steps back, pulls out a gun and fires three shots.

The dog yelps and runs back toward the owner, who yells out, "Oh my God." She then either says "police shot me" or "he shot me."

As he approaches the wounded woman, the officer says, "Ma'am, get a hold of your dog."

Brooks later died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

The dog was also grazed by a bullet and is at the Arlington Animal Shelter.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on routine leave. Authorities say he is 25 years old and joined the department in 2012 as a detention officer. He graduated from the police academy in February and was released from field training on July 1, WFAA is reporting.

