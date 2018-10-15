Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank this past Friday. As wedding bells rang, we saw a couple in love. What did their body language show?

Look at the way, they’re looking at each other. Directly in the eyes as if no one else is around. Look at their big smiles of happiness – crinkled eyes, cheek muscles pulled up. They shared a genuine moment of happiness.

What I love about the photo of their kiss is that Jack has his hand placed on her waist. You hold what’s important to you. And it’s apparent that she’s his world.

It’s no secret that public figures get scrutinized. By elegantly showcasing her scar not only is Princess Eugenie showing that she’s not hiding her scar, it takes away from any potential unpleasant things that could be said about it or her. She’s making a statement that the scar is nothing to hide.

