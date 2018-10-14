DETROIT — A Roseville bowling alley employee was punched, kicked and hit with a stool and a bowling ball after an unruly group was told to leave, police said.

Police are trying to identify one of the attackers and released video of the assault Friday.

They said the people were bowling at Apollo Lanes, 29410 Gratiot, at about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday when they created a disturbance and were asked to leave.

Several members of the group surrounded the counter where the employee was standing. One reached over the counter and punched the employee in the face, police said. Another, who stepped behind the counter, began punching and kicking the employee in the face and body.

The first attacker walked behind the counter, picked up a bar stool and hit the employee on the head. Then, he picked up a bowling ball and "smashed" it on the back of the employee's head, police said.

The employee, a 28-year-old Roseville resident, fell to the ground. The assailants continued to kick the employee in the head before fleeing. The employee was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Detectives have identified one suspect but are looking to identify the man who hit the employee with the stool and the bowling ball.

Police describe him as black, in his early 20s, about 200 pounds, wearing a black baseball cap, a white T-shirt with a black, short-sleeve button-up on over the T-shirt and black pants. He had a close-shaved beard and tattoos on his arms.

Anyone with information on the assault or the man's identity is asked to call 586-447-4510 or 586-447-4484.

Warning: The video is graphic.

