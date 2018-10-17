AUGUSTA, Ga. (WNCN) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating after a 12-year-old boy was electrocuted at a park Monday.

Melquan Kwame Robinson was playing football at the park when the ball was kicked over the fence at Fleming Park on Lumpkin Road.

Robinson went to retrieve the ball, grabbing the fence to jump over.

A live wire was touching the fence and caused the electrocution, officials said.

Upon arrival, crews began chest compressions, trying to revive the young boy before an ambulance arrived.

Robinson was transported by EMS to the Children's Hospital of Augusta where he was later pronounced dead.

His body has been taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Lab for an autopsy.

Two other children were taken to an area hospital for treatment, as well.

Crews say David Sette and Traqwon Berry were shocked when they tried to pull Robinson down from the fence.

Both are currently recovering, but one boy is still in intensive care as of Tuesday, according to CBS affiliate WRDW.

Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis has released the following statement:

The Augusta community is deeply saddened to learn of a tragic accident involving four Augustans at the Fleming Athletic Complex last evening. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of all involved in this accident.

We ask Augustans to stand together to extend our condolences and embrace the family of Melquan Kwame Robinson with love during this sudden and unexpected loss.

