Brayden Harrington shares bond with Joe Biden over stuttering

A boy whom Joe Biden bonded with on the campaign trail over their joint struggles with stuttering says the former vice president is “someone who cares.”

Brayden Harrington, 13, met Biden at an event in New Hampshire and asked for help overcoming his stutter. Biden struggled with a stutter as a boy and continues to counsel youngsters who are going through the same.

Brayden said at Thursday’s Democratic National Convention that Biden told him he improved his speaking by reading aloud verses by the poet Yeats.

Brayden says, “Joe Biden made me feel confident about something that’s been bothering me my whole life.”