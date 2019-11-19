There is a voluntary recall for select varieties of Breakstone’s Cottage Cheese because they may contain pieces of metal and red plastic. At least six people have complained about the problem.

Breakstone's announced the recall involves approximately 9,500 cases of its cottage cheese.

Eating or swallowing the product, if contaminated, can lead to injury to teeth, mouth, throat, stomach or intestine tissues. No illnesses or injuries have been reported as a result of this recall, according to the company.

The following varieties are affected

16-ounce Breakstone's 2% Milkfat Lowfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese with UPC 0 21000 30053 2

24-ounce Breakstone's 4% Milkfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese with UPC 0 21000 12285 1

24-ounce Breakstone's 4% Milkfat Small Curd Cottage Cheese with UPC 0 21000 12284 4

All three varieties have a "best when used by" date of December 10, 2019

The company says the foreign pieces may have ended up in the cottage cheese during production.

Consumers who bought the cottage cheese should not eat it and return it to the store where purchased for an exchange or full refund.