Police: No plans to conduct 'major' search for Brian Laundrie on Monday at reserve

Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of Gabby Petito, his fiancé. The FBI said Sunday that agents believe they found her body.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Where is Brian Laundrie? Just one day after the FBI said agents believe they found the body of his fiancé Gabby Petito, North Port police say they don't have plans to conduct a "major" search.

The department said Monday it "currently has no plans to conduct a major search of the Carlton Reserve" to search for Laundrie.

Police added, "We currently believe we have exhausted all avenues in searching of the grounds there. Law enforcement agencies continue to search for Brian Laundrie."

Laundrie is considered a person of interest in Petito's disappearance after coming home from a cross-country road trip without her, authorities say.

On Sunday evening, a large police presence was still at the Laundrie family's North Port home where Laundrie's silver Mustang was parked in the driveway.

Last week, Laundrie’s lawyer told 10 Tampa Bay his whereabouts were "currently unknown." He proceeded to add that Laundrie was last seen by his parents the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 14.

The North Port Police Department said the attorney for the Laundrie family called FBI investigators Friday night to speak about their son's disappearance.

From that point, the search began for Laundrie, as well as Petito.

The FBI went to the Laundrie family's house in North Port where they removed property investigators hope will help find Brian.

Search efforts for Brian began Saturday in the vast Carlton Reserve, the North Port Police Department reported. His family told authorities, they believed he entered the area earlier that week. This area covers more than 80 miles of hiking trails.

Nothing turned up during Saturday's search. It was called off due to darkness and began again Sunday morning.

The next day, search efforts resumed in the Carlton Reserve. The police say a team of more than 50 people canvassed the area looking for anything of note after his parents say this is where he went.