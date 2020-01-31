Friday marks the final day Britain will be a member of the European Union. The United Kingdom's divorce from the EU -- what has come to be known as Brexit -- happens at 11 p.m. in London (6 p.m. EST).

British citizens are still divided over whether Brexit is good or bad, 3 1/2 years after they narrowly voted to leave the EU.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is calling Britain's departure “a moment of real national renewal and change” and urging the country to come together.

But in Scotland, where most people want to remain in the bloc, the EU flag will be flown as a sign of defiance.

Britain joined the EU in 1973.

