Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask lost his skate blade and then his cool after giving up a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning Saturday afternoon.

After the blade was knocked off on a Yanni Gourde shot, Rask tried to get the referee’s attention, instead of placing his focus on what was happening in front of him.

The officials didn’t stop play, and Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev eventually drove the puck past the distracted, one-skated Bruins goalie to cut Tampa Bay's deficit to 3-2 in the second period.

Based on the rule book, officials made the correct call. Rule 14. 1 states that “play shall not be stopped, nor the game delayed, by reasons of adjustments to clothing, equipment, skates or sticks.”

The rule states that the onus of maintaining equipment falls solely on the player and even mentions that no delay is offered to fix goalie equipment.

Rask loses the blade on his skate and the Lightning score pic.twitter.com/FAxzOV4qST — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 28, 2018

The only exception to that rule would be if a goalie’s mask comes off. Then it becomes a safety concern and play would be stopped immediately.

Tuukka Rask loses his skate blade and gets scored on. He's not happy about it. pic.twitter.com/xV69eJTwu5 — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) April 28, 2018

Rask was furious after the goal was scored, showing the broken blade to officials, hurling it at the boards and throwing his hands up in the air as he headed to the bench with one good skate for repairs.

He regained his composure. That was the last goal he gave up as the Bruins won 6-2 to take a 1-0 lead in the second-round series.

"These freaking skates nowadays, the blades come off. I was yelling at the ref for 10 seconds," Rask told NBC after the game. "He didn't hear me. It sucks. I'm glad we won."

