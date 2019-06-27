Built in 1836, the Twelve Oaks mansion in Covington, hit the auction block this week.

This distinctly Southern property was chosen by author Margaret Mitchell as the model for Twelve Oaks in the 1939 movie version of "Gone with the Wind."

A private home early on, it more recently served as an award-winning bed and breakfast, event venue, tourist destination, and a stunning backdrop for over 15 movies. It completed a $2 million renovation in 2017.

With more than 10,000 square feet, this 12-bedroom, 12½-bath also offers a grand dining room, formal parlor, informal dining and living spaces, and chef's dream kitchen. Other features include hardwood floors, period lighting, 11-foot ceilings, and 12 fireplaces modernized with remote controls.

Operating permits for a B&B, an event venue, and a historic tourist site are already in place, and the property receives movie and TV contracts each year.

Just last year, the readers of Southern Living chose The Twelve Oaks for their 2018 Best of the South awards and was one of the Top 10 Inns in the US chosen by bedandbreakfast.com."

Outdoor amenities include:

3± acres of gardens

Poolside chandelier-lit gazebo

Massive deck with a pergola

Four-car carriage house

Three blocks from Town Square

"We feel we've accomplished what we set out to do and we are ready to start a new adventure. We have other business ideas we would like to pursue and another renovation might be in our future," said owner of Twelve Oaks. "This was a dream of mine and we feel we achieved it beyond our imaginations."

For more details, visit https://www.targetauction.com.