WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — It's quite a streak: for the 29th consecutive year, Busch Gardens Williamsburg has held onto the title of the "World's Most Beautiful Park."

The honor was given to the park by the National Amusement Park Historical Association (NAPHA).

The award given to Busch Gardens was part of the 33rd annual NAPHA Amusement Park and Attractions Survey.

"This award exemplifies Busch Gardens Williamsburg’s longstanding commitment to ensuring a world-class guest experience in a beautiful setting," said park president Kevin Lembke in a news release. "I’m so proud of our entire team. They all play a role in achieving this honor."

