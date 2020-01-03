The window is closing for Pete Buttigieg's longshot presidential campaign. His fourth-place finish in South Carolina exposed a core vulnerability, namely the inability to attract the support of black voters who are vital to any winning Democratic coalition.

Now he heads into Super Tuesday without momentum and scrambling for money against other moderate candidates who have both. Even some Democrats who are among his admirers are saying that it may be time to consider whether it's wise to go much farther.

Buttigieg had a strong start in the 2020 primary process winning the most delegates in Iowa and tying with Bernie Sanders for delegates in New Hampshire. Now, Buttigieg has the third most delegates falling behind of Joe Biden, but ahead of Elizabeth Warren.

Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks to supporters at a caucus night campaign rally, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

AP

On NBC's Meet the Press, Buttigieg said he was not planning on quitting.

“I think the most important thing right now is to look at what we can do to make sure that we put forward a campaign that is going to end the Trump presidency,” Buttigieg said. "Every day we're in this campaign is a day that we've reached the conclusion that pushing forward is the best thing that we can do for the country and for the party."

RELATED: 'SNL' pokes fun at VP Pence's new role leading coronavirus response

RELATED: Joe Biden wins South Carolina, hoping for Super Tuesday momentum

Buttigieg did not name specific states where he expects to win pledged delegates when asked by Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd.

On Sunday, Buttigieg visited President Jimmy Carter in Plains, Georgia, marking his second visit with the former president. Buttigieg then plans to travel to the Super Tuesday state of Alabama where he will participate with other presidential candidates to recreate the historic civil rights march in Selma.