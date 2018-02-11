OAKDALE, CA -- Police in Oakdale are investigating how metal objects became lodged into Halloween candy.

Related: Indiana Mom Finds Metal Rod In Daughter's Halloween Candy; Police Investigating

According to a press release from the Oakdale Police Department, a parent from the Burchell neighborhood called police after discovering small metal objects in their child's candy. The tampered with candy included a fun-sized Snickers candy bar, a fun-sized Milky Way candy bar, a Mars mini candy bar, an Almond Joy mini candy bar, and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

Pictures of tampered candy in Oakdale.

Source: Facebook

There is no indication the metal objects became lodged into the candy as a result from the manufacturing process. Further forensic analysis is underway on the candy while detectives investigate this incident.

Related: A Thumbtack, Needle And More: What Parents Say They Found In Halloween Candy This Year

At this moment, Oakdale police believe there are no other instances of tampered candy.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 KXTV