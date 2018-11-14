The Butte County Sheriff's Office released a partial list of the people still missing in the Camp Fire, California's deadliest in modern history.

Sheriff Kory Honea released the list of 100 names to the Chico Enterprise-Record, the Record Searchlight/Redding.com and a select group of other local newspapers Tuesday.

Officials have said 228 people were still missing as of Monday in the fire that's also killed 48. Honea will add more names to the list as his office goes through each case. In some cases, ages are uncertain (noted by a question mark).

RAW VIDEO: Drone footage shows Paradise Camp Fire aftermath from above

"In our ongoing effort to locate people thought to be missing as a result of the Camp Fire, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office will be releasing the names of the individuals we are currently looking for," the Sheriff's Office said.

"If you are one of the individuals listed below please contact the Butte County Sheriff’s office Missing Person Call Center to advise that you are safe and there is no further need to search for you. The numbers are 530-538-6570, 530-538-7544 and 530-538-7671. This list will be updated on a regular basis. We appreciate your assistance."

RELATED | Camp Fire evacuees spilling into Redding where hotels are full because of Carr Fire

Mary Ann McAlvain, 65, Paradise

Dorothy Larsen, 88, Paradise

Steven and Sharon Parker, 40, Paradise

Michael Maddox, 79, Paradise

Hannelore Maddox, 75, Paradise

Scott Charmers, 40, Chico

Ken Woodie, 72, Magalia

Kathryn Woodie, 69, Magalia

Charlene Riby, 85, Magalia

Bob Biehler, 72, Paradise

Nadeen Biehler, 72, Paradise

Marie Wehe, 78, Concow

Ronald Amberg, 77, Paradise

Joseph D. Carmack, 85, Paradise

Evelyn R. Carmack, 77, Paradise

Richard B. Carmack, 63, Paradise

Stacy A. Carmack, 45, Paradise

Judith Anglin, 79, Paradise

Robin Draper, 57, Magalia

Harold Henderson, 57, Magalia

Robert Walker, 60, Paradise

Joyce Walker, 84, Paradise

Jackie Villanova, 80, Magalia

Terry Cecil, 57, Magalia

Calvin Cunningham, 95, Paradise

Bill Pritchard, 65, Butte Meadows

Linda Alice Miilu, 82, Paradise

Shannah Hess, 56, Paradise

Rosanne King, 72, Paradise

Roger Schlect, 75, Paradise

John Thomas Hickey, 84, Paradise

Rev. Joe and Patricia Glenn, 70s, Paradise

Marilyn Price, 80, Magalia

John Sedwick, 65, Magalia

Arlene Beck, 85, Paradise

Tony Alvarado, 65, Paradise

Chris and Phyllis Salazar, late 70s, Paradise

Catherine Mildred Williams, 70s, Paradise

Albert Chabot, 95, Paradise

Mia, 65 or 67, Paradise

Charles Deaderick, 60s, Paradise

Patrick Fernea, 25 or 26, Paradise

Nickolas Fernea, 21, Paradise

Greggory Fernea, 50s, Paradise

Roger Smothers, 80s, Magalia

Lee Smothers, 80s

Lloyd Laird, 90s, Magalia

Cathy Shores, 90s, Magalia

Ron Phillips, 89, Paradise

Margorie Puccinelli, 90, Magalia

Shonnie Davidson, 80s, Paradise

Nelson Parmerter, 70s, Paradise

Ronald Dowe, 78?, Paradise

Paul Williams, 90s, Paradise

Paul Williams Jr., 65?, Paradise

Gail Williams, 60s, Paradise

Chuck Piazza, 90, Magalia

Richard Dwayne Poole II, 30s, Fort Bragg

Carol Haven Thew, 67, Paradise

John Sparks, 70, Paradise

Robin Marie Bay-Cetina, 60s, Paradise

Nancy Britts, 49, Paradise

Richard Bowen, 87?, Paradise

Merium Lopez, 71, Paradise

Shirlee Teays, late 70s, Paradise

Janice Dahlgren, 75

Howard Morey, 60s

Marcela Wilson, 93, Paradise

David William Marbury, 66, Paradise

Sarah Rowland, 34, Paradise

Jerry Medina, 78, Paradise

Verna Medina, 78, Paradise

Michael Earhart, 75, Magalia

Kathleen Brunson, 65, Paradise

Vern Hartje, 88, Paradise

Josephine Hartje, 94, Paradise

Kris Josephson, 43, Oroville

Russell Troge, 71, Paradise

Maria Troge, 60, Paradise

Maria Martinez, 55, Paradise

Art Martinez, 61, Paradise

Kathy Wood, 67, Paradise

Ron Wood, 70s, Paradise

Dorothea Silva, late 70 to 80, Paradise

Bonnie Pickett, 54, Magalia

Jon Nelson, 64, Paradise

Bob Conner, 69-72, Paradise

Anita Pagan, 58, Paradise

Beverly Jean Sparks, 76, Paradise

Wallace Sparks, 76, Paradise

Cheryl Brown, 75, Paradise

Larry Brown, 72, Paradise

Karen Kelly, 77, Paradise

James Kinner, 84, Paradise

Diane Meier, 83, Paradise

Trisha Johnson, 72, Paradise

Patricia Saunders, 80, Paradise

Josephine Leier, 91, Paradise

Pete Kidwell, 60, Paradise

Bob Duvall, no age given, Paradise

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved