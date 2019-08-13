CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. — Marine Forces Special Operations Command confirmed the death of a Marine Raider following injuries sustained during combat action in Iraq, August 10, 2019.

Gunnery Sergeant Scott Koppenhafer died Saturday, after being engaged by enemy small arms fire while conducting combat operations in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, according to the Marines Corps.

Koppenhafer was assigned to the 2nd Marine Raider Battalion, Marine Corps Special Operations Command in Camp Lejeune, NC. Sgt. Koppenhafer was from Mancos, Colorado.

Semper Fidelis, Marine.

