CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A cargo ship is rocketing toward the International Space Station, carrying candy and cheese to satisfy the crew's cravings.

Northrop Grumman launched its Cygnus capsule from Virginia on Saturday. The nearly 4-ton shipment should arrive at the orbiting lab Tuesday.

Besides the usual experiments and gear, the Cygnus holds cheeses, fresh fruit and vegetables, chocolate and various gummy candies requested by the three station astronauts.

The delivery should have arrived before Valentine's Day, but was delayed by bad weather and equipment concerns at the Wallops Island launch pad.

It took three tries over the past week to launch the Antares rocket.

RELATED: NASA taking astronaut applications for the Moon, Mars

Northrop Grumman named the NG CRS-13 Cygnus spacecraft after former astronaut Robert Henry Lawrence Jr. Major Lawrence was selected in honor of his prominent place in history as the first African American astronaut.

It is the company’s tradition to name each Cygnus after an individual who has played a pivotal role in human spaceflight.

This is Northrop Grumman’s 13th cargo flight to the space station and will support dozens of new and existing investigations.

RELATED: NASA: Defective software could've doomed Boeing's crew capsule

RELATED: Meet the 13 astronauts who could be the first humans on Mars