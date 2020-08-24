Five firefighters hurt, massive Chester fire to burn into the night

A huge smoke plume can be seen from miles away as firefighters work to continue the industrial fire.

CHESTER, S.C. — A massive fire is burning at Carolina Poly in Chester, South Carolina. Officials are advising residents to stay inside and not breath outside air.

The fire started around 5 a.m. Monday when authorities say pallets at the location on Lancaster Highway caught fire.

The fire grew as other materials at the facility, including wood, rubber and plastics, began to burn.

It wasn’t long after James Hinson dropped off his fiancé at the plastic manufacturer, Carolina Poly, that he noticed the massive fire.

“Oh no, I was trying to get ahold of her,” said Hinson. “The heat was so intense you could feel it at the guard shack.”

The fire was fueled by plastic, rubber, and wood causing a large plume of black smoke to fill the air for miles.

“I never seen anything like it,” said Ricky Pickett, who lives about six miles away.

More than 60 first responders from at least 10 different agencies responded to the scene. Firefighters created a fire break to keep the blaze from spreading to the nearby woods, while using bulldozers to protect the building on the other side.

“They are working really hard to create a perimeter between the fire and the building to ensure it doesn’t spread,” said Grant Suskin, a spokesman for the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Five firefighters were sent to the hospital; four for heat-related issues and one with an injured foot. Meantime, Hinson says he was able to reach his fiancé who was in her car outside the building with the other employees.

“It was just nerve-wracking,” Hinson said.

Now, the EPA is sending a team to monitor air and water quality. State health officials urge residents who can smell the smoke to stay away from the area because of the potential health impacts

The cause of the fire is not known at this time

No evacuations have been ordered and officials are monitoring air quality conditions.

So far air quality is not being hampered except for very close to the fire. The strong mid mid level flow and mixing height is helping. pic.twitter.com/2YjIvW6LyT — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) August 24, 2020

Driving in, I thought this was a storm system at first, but it’s actually a massive fire burning at Carolina Poly which started at 5:15am. Officials say pallets, plastic, and oil is burning. Firefighters trying to keep it from spreading to the building ⁦@wcnc⁩ pic.twitter.com/Es6BwihjuV — Alex Shabad (@AlexShabadWCNC) August 24, 2020